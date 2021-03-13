Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market 2021 – Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd., Silvateam , KRBL Ltd. , Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd., , TransFurans Chemicals bvba

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Furfuryl Alcohol Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd., Silvateam , KRBL Ltd. , Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd., , TransFurans Chemicals bvba , DalinYebo , Hebeichem , Shandong Crownchem Industries Co., Ltd. , Xian Welldon Trading Co., Ltd. , Furnova Polymers Ltd., Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Furfuryl alcohol is an organic compound comprising a furan replaced with a hydroxymethyl group. It is a colorless liquid, but old samples appear amber in color. It possesses a faint odor of burning and a bitter taste. The compound is unstable in water but soluble in common organic solvents. The organic compound can be produced from waste vegetable materials such as corn cobs, oat hulls, cane bagasse, rice husk, and others. The market growth is primarily driven by growing utility of furfuryl alcohol in numerous applications such as wetting agents, chemical feedstock for five membered oxygen heterocycles, solvents, adhesives, foundry resins and others. Moreover, the use of furfuryl Alcohol as a bio-fuel propels a boost in the demand during the forecast period. As owing to the declining reserves for fossil fuels the alternatives are being developed such as bio fuels to power huge machines mainly rockets in which combination of concentrated nitric acid and furfural alcohol are used as propellants. For Instance: AS per the Energy International Association, the US produced 15.78 billion of ethanol biofuel equivalent to 375.63 million barrels in 2019. Further, US consumed 14.54 billion gallons in the same year equivalent to 346 million barrels. Additionally, favorable governments mandates regarding green chemical production are further likely to propel the demand for furfuryl alcohol over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices may hamper the over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Furfuryl Alcohol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing use of biofuels in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising foundry industry and high production fury resins specially in China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Furfuryl Alcohol market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hongye Holding Group Corp., Ltd.

Silvateam

KRBL Ltd.

Illovo Sugar (PTY) Ltd.,

TransFurans Chemicals bvba

DalinYebo

Hebeichem

Shandong Crownchem Industries Co., Ltd.

Xian Welldon Trading Co., Ltd.

Furnova Polymers Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Resins

Solvent

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others

By End-Use:

Foundry

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Furfuryl Alcohol Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Furfuryl Alcohol Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Furfuryl Alcohol market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Furfuryl Alcohol Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Furfuryl Alcohol Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Furfuryl Alcohol market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

