Global Fuel Additives Market 2021 – Innospec Inc., Chevron Oronite Company Llc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Lanxess

Global Fuel Additives Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Fuel Additives Market is valued approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fuel additives are chemicals that are used in various refinery fuels to increase the performance characteristics of fuel. Fuel additives improves efficiency and performance of various end-use applications and emissions caused by fuel are very harmful for human health and environment. So, these fuel additives help efficiency of fuels, improvement in octane number, reduced emissions, improved cetane number, and others. Fuel additives can reduce corrosion effects caused by the fuel inside engines and improves combustion properties of fuels. The global Fuel Additives market is being highly effected due to the closure of oil refining activities because of COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic results the economic recession, the lockdown in major countries and temporary closure of operations, there is a huge barrier in the supply chain, creates a negative growth of fuel additives market. However, stringent governmental regulations and degrading quality of crude oil are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the strategic alliance by various market players for the satisfying the demand of consumer will create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance:

On 28th October 2018, Innospec Inc. Launched a new range of marine fuel additives, which will help shipping industry comply with the new regulations regarding maximum sulfur content of marine fuels, which comes into force on 01st January, 2020. Whereas, rising demand for alternate fuels and increasing demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity is the restraining factor responsible for the growth of the Fuel Additives market.

The regional analysis of global Fuel Additives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent environmental regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Innospec Inc.

Chevron Oronite Company Llc

The Lubrizol Corporation

Afton Chemical Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Lanxess

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Infineum International Limited

Cummins Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Deposit Control

Cetane Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Cold Flow Improvers

Octane Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Stability Improvers

Dyes & Markers

Anti-icing

Others

by Application:

Diesel

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fuel Additives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Fuel Additives Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Fuel Additives Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Fuel Additives market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Fuel Additives Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Fuel Additives Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Fuel Additives market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

