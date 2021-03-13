Global Feed Enzymes Market 2021 – BASF SE, Dupont, Koninklijke Dsm N.V, Bluestar Adisseo, Cargill, Associated British Foods Plc, Novozymes

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Feed Enzymes Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Feed Enzymes Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies BASF SE, Dupont, Koninklijke Dsm N.V, Bluestar Adisseo, Cargill, Associated British Foods Plc, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Novus International Inc., Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Feed Enzymes Market is valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Feed enzymes are used to increase the quality of animal nutrition as well as improve the nutritional properties of animal fodder. Enzymes are natural proteins secreted by microorganism, plant and animals as a part of the feed digestion process. Feed enzymes offer additional nutrients such as minerals and vitamins to the animal feed. Feed Enzymes is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as manufacturing sectors are temporary shutdown. So various companies has restricted their manufacturing and supply operations which halt the demand of feed enzymes currently. The growing concern regarding animal health and the demand for an increase in the nutrient uptake of feed and rising demand for naturally produced feed and feed additives are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 13th March 2019, BASF SE launched phytase, Natuphos® E, for the feed industry in Indonesia. The next generation phytase, Natuphos® E helps to utilize nutrients such as phosphorous, calcium, amino acids and energy in poultry. However, hydrolysis of cellulose remains difficult and higher inclusion rates of enzymes may have negative effects is the major factor restraining the growth of global Feed Enzymes market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Feed Enzymes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the presence of a large livestock population & their growth rate, the increase in the number of feed mills. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Dupont

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Bluestar Adisseo

Cargill

Associated British Foods Plc

Novozymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Novus International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Phytase

Carbohydrase

Protease

Others

By Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic animals

Others

By Source:

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Feed Enzymes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Feed Enzymes Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Feed Enzymes Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Feed Enzymes market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Feed Enzymes Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Feed Enzymes Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Feed Enzymes market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

