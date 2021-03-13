Global Fashion Market 2021 – Pandora Jewelry, Hermes International SA, Industria De Diseno Textil, SA, Luxottica Group SpA, Kering , LVMH / Louis Vuitton SE

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Fashion Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Fashion Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Pandora Jewelry, Hermes International SA, Industria De Diseno Textil, SA, Luxottica Group SpA, Kering , LVMH / Louis Vuitton SE, L Brands Inc, Richemont Group , Nike Inc, VF Corporation, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Fashion Market is valued approximately at USD 300 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Fashion is a widespread aesthetic expression at a specific time, place and in a specific context, in clothing, footwear, lifestyle, accessories, makeup, hairstyle, and body proportions. The Fashion market is primarily driven owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries which has led to an increased demand for Fashion goods mainly apparels. Also, the growing presence of strong sales channel mainly, retail stores and e-commerce fuel the market growth. For Instance: As per Statista, the US apparel market reached approximately USD 368 billion in 2019 generated from a USD 268 billion worth of sales from Retail stores and a USD 100 billion worth sales from e-commerce which was an increase from its value in 2018 accounting to USD 341.6 billion. Also, escalating disposable income of the individuals and presence of many brands operating in fashion sector across the globe. These brands demonstrate their clothing lines through Fashion events which acts as a hub for Fashion companies. For Instance: it has helped to uphold majority of fashion events in France as all-round the year approximately more than 300 fashion events are held in the country. The major event of all is the Paris Fashion week which is held twice every year. And as per the Federation De La Haute Conture (French Federation of Fashion and of Ready of wear Couturies and Fashion Designrs) the Fashion week brings in USD 1.35 billion of economic spinoffs yearly of which USD 493 million comes from the impact of fashion shows and events while USD 813 million is the impact from the trade fairs brought in during these Events. However, Constantly Changing Consumer Preferences impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advancements in the Apparels such as incorporation of multiple health sensors in day to day clothing presents a lucrative opportunity during the forecast period. For Instance: In 2018, the Ministry of Supply, a company based in Boston, US launched its Mercury Intelligent Heated Jacket. The Smart jacket includes features like thermostats and motion sensors which adjust the apparel’s heating elements.

The regional analysis of global Fashion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for Fashion products and increasing adoption of Smart wear in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and changing lifestyles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fashion market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pandora Jewelry

Hermes International SA

Industria De Diseno Textil, SA

Luxottica Group SpA

Kering

LVMH / Louis Vuitton SE

L Brands Inc

Richemont Group

Nike Inc

VF Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Footwear

Headwear

Clothing

Jewelry and Accessories

Bags

Others

By Application:

Men

Women

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Fashion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Fashion Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Fashion Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Fashion market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Fashion Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Fashion Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Fashion market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

