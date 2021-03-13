Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Apple Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Corporation Ltd, Samsung , Google LLC, Garmin International Ltd
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Exercise and Health Monitors Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Exercise and Health Monitors Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The exercise and health monitors are devices integrated with numerous sensors such as heartbeat rate, step counters, calories burned and more. These devices measure and monitor the overall health statistics of the body enabling the wearer to design an exercise regime according to the fitness. The extensive growth in health awareness and the need for an active lifestyle drives the market growth for exercise and health monitors. Further, alarming rise in obesity and obesity related problems coupled with risks incorporated due to sedentary lifestyle have directed the attention towards exercise monitors to maintain a daily check on Health and Exercise. Moreover, Large-scale modernization, increasing expenditure capacity in developing countries, opening of fitness clubs and gyms and easy availability of training equipment available, personal coaches, and cost-effective and highly-advanced wireless healthcare technologies have fueled the growth of the market significantly. For Instance: in 2019, Apple launched its Watch series 5 with advanced functionalities such as heart monitoring. While Fitbit in 2020 launched its Charge 4 model of the activity tracker and also in 2019 Omron company launched a wearable blood pressure smart watch named Heartguide. These product launches increase product portfolio and also project the escalating demand for these monitoring systems fueling the market growth. However, high cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Exercise and Health Monitors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing penetration of advanced monitoring devices and increasing health awareness in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing obesity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Exercise and Health Monitors market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Apple Inc
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Huawei Technologies Corporation Ltd
Samsung
Google LLC
Garmin International Ltd
Sony Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Polar Eelctro
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Base Bluetooth
Base Wi-Fi
Others
By Application:
General Use
Medical Use
For Senior
For Child
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
