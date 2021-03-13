Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., Danone, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Avanos Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Fresenius Kabi AG, Nestlé S.A., Danone, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Avanos Medical, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Enteral feeding devices are commonly used to feed diets in elderly or bedridden patients suffering from chronic ailments, such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal and inherited metabolic diseases. Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum through devices, such as tubes and pumps. The global Enteral Feeding Devices market is highly in demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as Enteral Feeding Devices are need to improve patient care and provide added nutritional support to patients who are affected by the virus. The current pandemic situation has increased the adoption of enteral feeding devices including feeding tubes and administration sets, which results to increase the demand for the market. The shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing incidence of preterm births, growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new product and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 01st December 2017, Fresenius Kabi AG opened the extension of its production plant in Mihla, Germany to improve the production of feeding tubes and giving sets, which are routinely used in hospitals, with an investment of about USD 12 million. However, complications associated with enteral feeding devices is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enteral Feeding Devices market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enteral Feeding Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Nestlé S.A.

Danone

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Avanos Medical

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Administration Sets

Enteral Syringes

Other

By Age Group:

Adult

Pediatrics

By Application:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Others

By End- Use:

Hospital

Homecare Setting

Ambulatory Care Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Enteral Feeding Devices market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Enteral Feeding Devices Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Enteral Feeding Devices market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

