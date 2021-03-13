Global Electrophysiology Market 2021 – Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ge Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Japan Lifeline

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Electrophysiology Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Electrophysiology Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Electrophysiology Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electrophysiology is study of electric activity in the human body, which further helps to acknowledge the assessment of electrical impulses of the heart and to evaluate abnormal heartbeats. The electrophysiological devices are used to detect any abnormality in these electrical impulses given out by the tissues or cells in the human body such as arrhythmias can be detected. The atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, atrial flutter, and other cardiac arrhythmias can be diagnosed with the help of advanced electrophysiology technologies. The global Electrophysiology is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked downin various countries which results in slow-down in patient flow and referrals. The technological advancements, new entrants in the market, growing investments, funds, and grants and increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: On 12th January 2017, Abbott Laboratories launched EnSite Precision™ cardiac mapping system and Advisor™ FL Circular Mapping Catheter, Sensor Enabled™ to map cardiac arrhythmias during ablation treatments. Whereas, high cost of electrophysiology products and inadequate reimbursement is the major factor restraining the growth of global Electrophysiology market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electrophysiology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large population, increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, increasing demand for advanced technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ge Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Japan Lifeline

Stereotaxis

Microport Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

Others

by Indication:

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electrophysiology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Electrophysiology Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Electrophysiology Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Electrophysiology market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Electrophysiology Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Electrophysiology Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Electrophysiology market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

