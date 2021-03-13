Global Dairy Alternatives Market 2021 – The Whitewave Foods Company, Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOopta, Sanitarium, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Eden Foods

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Dairy Alternatives Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies The Whitewave Foods Company, Hain Celestial, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOopta, Sanitarium, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Eden Foods, Inc., Ecomil, Earth’S Own Food Company Inc., Triballat Noyal, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Dairy Alternatives Market is valued approximately USD 19.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dairy alternatives are food and beverages, derived from plants and are considered a very health alternative to dairy. Dairy alternatives such as sSoy milk, rice milk, and almond milk are considered a healthy owing to presence of a number ofseveral essential vitamins and minerals. Dairy Alternatives are low on fats, low cholesterol and has zero concentration of lactose. The global Dairy Alternatives is being facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as organizations are temporary shutdown, which results in slowdown of demand for the market across the globe. The growth in consumer preference for a vegan diet, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy alternatives and increase in cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies encourages the growth of the global Dairy Alternatives Market. For instance: according to Statista, the number of vegans in Great Britain was 150,000 in 2014 and has increased by 600,000 vegans in 2018. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 16th May 2019, Blue Diamond Growers expanded its non-dairy yogurt alternative category with Almond Breeze Almond Mmilk Yogurt Alternative, which is rich in creame and paired with almond toppings. However, volatile prices of raw materials is the major factor restraining the growth of global Dairy Alternatives market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Dairy Alternatives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Whitewave Foods Company

Hain Celestial

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOopta

Sanitarium

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Eden Foods, Inc.

Ecomil

Earth’S Own Food Company Inc.

Triballat Noyal

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Almond

Soy

Oats

Hemp

Coconut

Rice

Others

Application:

Cheese

Creamers

Yogurt

Ice Creams

Milk

Others

By Formulation:

Plain

Flavored

By Nutrient:

Protein

Starch

Vitamin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Health Food stores

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Dairy Alternatives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Dairy Alternatives Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Dairy Alternatives Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Dairy Alternatives market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Dairy Alternatives Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Dairy Alternatives Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Dairy Alternatives market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

