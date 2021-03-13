Global Cockpit Electronics Market 2021 – Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Cockpit Electronics Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Cockpit Electronics Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Harman International, Panasonic Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Yazaki Corporation, Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd., Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Cockpit Electronics Market is valued approximately USD 40.24 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The cockpit electronics defined as area dedicated towards the driver information and center stack electronics. It comprises of devices such as high definition radio receivers, braking, steering, traction, a navigation system, and other devices which delivers advent safety and entertainment to the driver. It enhances the safety of driver with the additional relevant information on display on the instrument panel. It is widely application in passenger and commercial vehicle. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the production of automotive as many manufacturing facilities were remained closed and supply of raw material was hampered due to the lockdown. The cockpit electronic devices have commendable role in providing safety to the drive which protect driver from fatal incidents, therefore sch due to such factor the demand for cockpit electronic devices is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per World Health Organization (WHO) Nearly 1.25 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day, that cost loss of around USD 518 billion globally. In addition, presence of stringent government norms pertaining to telematics is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost of advanced cockpit electronic systems is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Cockpit Electronics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of favorable government norms regarding telematics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in production of commercial and passenger vehicle & rise in fatal incidents would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cockpit Electronics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Yazaki Corporation

Nippon-Seiki Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Head-up Display

Information Display

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment and Navigation

Telematics

Other Products

By Vehicle type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cockpit Electronics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Cockpit Electronics Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Cockpit Electronics Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Cockpit Electronics market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Cockpit Electronics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Cockpit Electronics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Cockpit Electronics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

