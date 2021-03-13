Global Clinical Nutrition Market Qualitative, Quantitative Research, Size, Trends, Competition and Projection by 2027 – Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Clinical Nutrition Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Clinical Nutrition Market is valued at approximately USD 33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Clinical nutrition is defined as nutrition offered to patients in healthcare settings. Clinical nutrition is usually a type of pharmaceutical product provide to keep the patient healthy by offering a requisite amount of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and proteins. This nutrition helps in the improvement of metabolic functions in the patient’s body. Clinical nutrition is utilized in the medication of several chronic and acute diseases which are associated with clinical nutrition malnutrition & therapies. Further, the nutrition enhancements are also aiding people to make a proper diet and balanced functioning of the body. The clinical nutrition functions in acute and ambulatory care settings, such as diabetes, nutrition support, pediatrics, cardiac rehabilitation, cancer, trauma, renal dialysis, and wellness centers-based intervention programs. Therefore, these factors are encouraging people to use clinical nutrition to develop a healthy diet. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions and the rise in the number of patients using advanced clinical nutritional products are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, around 17.0 million new cancer cases with almost 9.5 million cancer deaths were reported throughout the world, and the global cancer burden is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases with around 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. During the COVID-19 crisis, many industries are confronting severe difficulties due to the measures being increasingly commenced to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus worldwide, although the clinical nutrition industry is having a breakthrough moment. Since it is advantageous for the COVID-19 patient’s respiratory outcomes, thus several regional governments steadily accepting its value and reimbursements thereby, strengthening the demand for clinical nutrition products. However, the lack of awareness and stringent regulations are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Clinical Nutrition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption rate of clinical nutrition products, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorder and chronic diseases followed by the rising geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Nutrition market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Nestlé S.A, Lonza Ltd.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application:

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End-User:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

