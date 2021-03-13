Global Cell Expansion Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Lonza, Corning Incorporated

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Cell Expansion Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Cell Expansion Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more.
Top Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Merck Kgaa, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Cell Expansion Market is valued approximately USD 12.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cell expansion processes for clinical use require special considerations such as product safety and control for cell function. cell expansion is also used to improve transplantation and in the treatment of various diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and others. Cell based approaches are highly demanded during COVID-19 as this therapy reduces the expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as repair of damaged tissues in COVID-19 patients. Thus cell expansion market is highly demanded across the world during coronavirus pandemic. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, rising focus on R&D for cell-based therapies and growing Good manufacturing practice (GMP) certifications for cell therapy production facilities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Invested around USD 24 million for the expansion of its ability to manufacture cell culture media at Inchinnan, Scotland. This investment will expand the capabilities and expertise company’s existing cell culture manufacturing center of excellence in the UK . However, ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology is the major factor restraining the growth of global Cell Expansion market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cell Expansion market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing government funding, rising research activates on stem cell therapies, growing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

Merck Kgaa

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Getinge AB

Terumo Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

By Cell Type:

Human Cells

Animal Cells

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Others

By End Use:

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cell Expansion Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Cell Expansion Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Cell Expansion Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Cell Expansion market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Cell Expansion Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Cell Expansion Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Cell Expansion market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

