Global Cathodic Protection Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Aegion Corporation, BAC Corrosion Control Ltd., Cathodic Protection Company, Farwest Corrosion Control Company, Imenco AS, Matcor Inc., MG Duff International Ltd

Global Cathodic Protection Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Aegion Corporation, BAC Corrosion Control Ltd., Cathodic Protection Company, Farwest Corrosion Control Company, Imenco AS, Matcor Inc., MG Duff International Ltd, Perma-Pipe Inc., SAE Inc., The Nippon Corrosion Engineering Co. Ltd. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Cathodic Protection Market is valued nearly USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cathodic protection is a technique that is used worldwide to control the corrosion of a metal surface. Cathodic protection is mostly used to protect structures against corrosion such as subsea equipment, offshore floaters, harbors mostly all submerged or buried metal structures. . Strict government regulations for corrosion protection are driving the market for cathodic protection system. For example, U.S. PHMSA Cathodic Protection Regulations and India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board on Feb 2016, stressed on regular implementation of cathodic protection. Expanding worldwide corrosion costs has led to a significant increase in the need for preventive technologies that drive the market. According to the study conducted by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE), entitled ‘International Measures for the Prevention, Application and Economics of Corrosion Technology (IMPACT),’ the worldwide cost of corrosion protection exceeded USD 2.5 trillion in 2013, equivalent to 3.4 per cent of the world’s GDP at the time.. As the number of infrastructure upgrade projects continue to rise worldwide, opportunities for cathodic protection market growth will be increasing in the coming years. According to recent studies by oxford economics, infrastructure spending is expected to increase substantially in the coming years, with nearly 60 per cent of infrastructure spending expected to be seen in the Asia Pacific region between 2018 and 2025. Whereas, growing competition and increasing number of players in the cathodic protection markets is expected to hinder the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Cathodic Protection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be a prominent market, due mainly to significant oil and gas pipeline integration. It is forecasted that Europe will hold over one-fourth share of the cathodic protection market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR due to increasing infrastructure development investments as well as increased expenditure on maintaining existing infrastructure. China should be the most lucrative cathode protection market

Major market player included in this report are:

Aegion Corporation

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd.

Cathodic Protection Company

Farwest Corrosion Control Company

Imenco AS

Matcor Inc.

MG Duff International Ltd

Perma-Pipe Inc.

SAE Inc.

The Nippon Corrosion Engineering Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Galvanic (Sacrificial Anodes)

Impressed Current

Infotainment

Insurance Cathodic Protection

Tele-Health

By Application

Pipelines

Storage Facilities

Water & Waste-Water

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cathodic Protection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Cathodic Protection Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Cathodic Protection Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Cathodic Protection market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Cathodic Protection Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Cathodic Protection Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Cathodic Protection market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

