Global Blowing Agents Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Honeywell International Inc., Solvay Sa, Arkema Sa, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Linde Plc, Daikin Industries, Ltd.
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Blowing Agents Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Blowing Agents Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Blowing Agents Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blowing agents are commonly used additives in polymeric foam industry. While, manufacturing process of blowing agents are used to impart particular properties to the polymeric foam. The blowing agents are environment friendly and helps to reduce the production cost in polymeric foam business. The global blowing agents market is facing various challenges due to COVID-19 because of reduced workforce availability, government regulations to close production facility, reduced operating capacity of production facility, disruption in foam supply chain from raw material sourcing to end products and closing of international borders for shipment. However, increasing demand for blowing agent from developing countries in different applications and high growth in global polymeric foams market are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new product and solutions along with other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For Instance: on 02nd March 2020, Haltermann Carless established a hydrogenation plant in Speyer, Germany, with the installation of a 70- metric ton tank container. This new plant will have processed pentanes, which are used as blowing agents in insulation materials, gas oil, which is very similar to diesel fuel and naphtha, which is roughly equivalent to crude gasoline. However, the frequent changes in choice of blowing agents according to environmental regulations and high cost of shifting technology are is the major factors restraining the growth of global Blowing Agents market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Blowing Agents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the major production base of HCFC blowing agent situated in China and the increasing usage of hydrocarbons, unsaturated HFCs and other chemical blowing agents. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell International Inc.
Solvay Sa
Arkema Sa
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Linde Plc
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
The Chemours Company
Haltermann Carless
Foam Supplies, Inc.
Harp International Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCS)
Hydrocarbons (HCS)
Others
by Foam:
Polyurethane Foam (PU)
Polystyrene Foam (PS)
Phenolic Foam
Polyolefin Foam
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Blowing Agents Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Blowing Agents Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Blowing Agents Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Blowing Agents market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Blowing Agents Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Blowing Agents Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Blowing Agents market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
