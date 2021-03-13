Global Biofertilizers Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers Limited, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Vegalab S.A, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
“
Market Research Port published a new study on the Biofertilizers Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Biofertilizers Market Research Report 2021-2027:
(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)
Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60358
Global Biofertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofertilizer consists of living microorganisms, which helps to increase the supply of nutrients in plants for further growth. When applied to seed, soil, or plants, these biofertilizers can correct the nitrogen level in the soil, hence, supporting proper plant growth. The global Biofertilizers market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries. But the government introduced plans and initiatives to ensure that soil nutrients are available to farmers during the upcoming rabi (summer-sown) season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India has constituted a team to prepare a road map in order to reforms and achieve higher growth in the fertilizer sector. The growth in the organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture, hazards of using chemical fertilizers and increase in the usage of biofertilizers in ranches and private farms are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion of global organic food sale in 2018. However, environmental and technological constraints and poor infrastructure & high initial investment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofertilizers market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Biofertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing acceptance of organic foods among consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Novozymes A/S
National Fertilizers Limited
Madras Fertilizers Limited
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Vegalab S.A
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Kiwa Bio-Tech
Rhizobacter Argentina S.A.
T.Stanes & Company Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers
Phosphate solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers
Potassium solubilizing & mobilizing biofertilizers
By Crop Type:
Cereals & grains
Pulses & Oilseeds
Fruits & vegetables
Others
By Form:
Liquid
Carrier-based Biofertilizer
By Mode of Application:
Soil Treatment
Seed Treatment
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Biofertilizers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-biofertilizers-market-analysis-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-nitrogen-fixing-biofertilizers-phosphate-/60358
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Biofertilizers Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Biofertilizers Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Biofertilizers market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Biofertilizers Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Biofertilizers Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Biofertilizers market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
About Us:
Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.
Contact Us:
Market Research Port,
Brighton Street, Providence,
Rhode Island – 02929, United States
Contact No: +1 401 433 7610
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“