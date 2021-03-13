Global Biodegradable Films Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries, Walki Group Oy, Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Biobag International AS

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Biodegradable Films Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Biodegradable Films Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies BASF SE, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Taghleef Industries, Walki Group Oy, Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Biobag International AS, AEP Industries Inc., Armando Alvares, British Polythene Industries PLC Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Biodegradable Films Market is valued approximately at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.95% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biodegradable films are environment friendly films used as a wrap in numerous applications namely, Food Packaging and agriculture. These films can be decomposed by nature with greater ease as opposed to traditional films used. Thus, the growing concerns for environment safety and increasing public awareness drives the market growth. Further, growing support from the government through mandatory regulations regarding environmental safety of the manufactured products propel organizations to adopt biodegradable films fueling the market growth. For Instance: Futamura Chemicals collaborated with Bio4Pack GmbH to manufacture plastic free compostable crisp pack for German crisps producer myChipsBox. The use of this biodegradable pack using NatureFlex Flim helped the company venture into sustainable crisp pack market. Further, continuous research and development in the field to increase the ease of biodegradability has led to launch of new products increasing the product portfolio leading to the market growth. In May 2019, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Lactips to market water soluble, 100% bio-based and fully biodegradable film manufactured by Lactips. However, higher cost of biodegradable films compared to conventional plastic films impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, steady growth in the bioplastic industry presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Biodegradable Films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness regarding environment safety. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising Food packaging plants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biodegradable Films market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taghleef Industries

Walki Group Oy

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Biobag International AS

AEP Industries Inc.

Armando Alvares

British Polythene Industries PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

PHA

By Applications:

Food Packaging

Agriculture & Horticulture

Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging

Industrial Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

