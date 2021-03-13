Global Automotive Engine Management System Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Continental Ag, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies Ag, Sensata Technologies Holding Nv

“

Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more.
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Automotive Engine Management System Market is valued approximately at USD 176.42 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.68% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An automotive engine management system is comprising of a fuel pump, sensors, engine control unit and others. These components are essential for the efficient working of the engine and transfers the engine performance to the engine management system. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has adverse effect on the market due to the limitation in supply of essential automotive parts and raw materials in various regions. As many organizations announced lockdown in their economy to protect the spread of coronavirus. Hence, automotive engine management system is expected to grow with steady rate in few upcoming years. Whereas, global rise in production of automobiles and rise in complexity of electric component of vehicles is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Also, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, stringent emission and fuel economy standards are the factors propelling the growth of market over the forthcoming period. However, high cost of the system is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Engine Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the stringent emission and fuel economy standard. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in production of automobiles in region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Engine Management System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Continental Ag

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive Plc

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies Ag

Sensata Technologies Holding Nv

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Hella KgaA Hueck & Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Vehicle Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Large commercial vehicle

Heavy commercial vehicle

By Engine Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Components:

Engine control unit (ECU)

Sensors- Pressure

Temperature

Speed

Position/Level

O2/NOX

Knock

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Engine Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Automotive Engine Management System Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Automotive Engine Management System Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Automotive Engine Management System market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Automotive Engine Management System Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Automotive Engine Management System Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Automotive Engine Management System market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

