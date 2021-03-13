Global Asset Management System Market 2021 – Zebra Technologies Corp., Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Sato Holdings Corporation , Impinj, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Asset Management System Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Asset Management System Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Asset Management System Market is valued approximately USD 15.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.21% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Asset management is defined as any system that helps to monitor and maintain things of value to an entity or group. It is applied to both tangible asset such as buildings and intangible assets like human capital and financial asset. It is a process of developing, operating and maintaining assets lucratively. It helps to reduce inventory and stock management cost and utilizes existing tools through tracking and monitoring both in real time and non-real time are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of asset management system market. The global asset management systems market is projected to witness considerable growth owing to promising factors such as high Return on Investment (ROI) & cost saving, upgraded supply chain efficiency, and decrease in search time for out-of-place assets. Asset management systems are used for several functions such as check-in/check-out, location tracking, and maintenance & repairs. For Instance: in May 2020, Maikubo Artificial Intelligence adopted Zebra Technolgies’ RFID Solution for enhancement in tagging and management of training equipment. However, High initial costs of asset management system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increase in demand for image-based barcode readers presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Asset Management System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing assets of the operating firms and increasing need for optimized asset management. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising number of global giants would create lucrative growth prospects for the Asset Management System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Stanley Black and Decker, Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Datalogic S.p.A

Trimble Inc.

TomTom International BV

Topcon Corp.

NCR Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

GPS (Global Positioning Systems)

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

RTLS (Real Time Location Systems)

Barcode

By Asset Type:

Electronic Assets

Returnable Transport Assets

In-Transit Equipment

Manufacturing Assets

Staff

By Industry:

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Asset Management System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Asset Management System Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Asset Management System Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Asset Management System market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Asset Management System Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Asset Management System Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Asset Management System market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

