Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 37.5% by 2027 – Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. , Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/72690

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market is valued at approximately USD 9.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most appealing technology in recent years. Artificial intelligence, is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. This form of technology can be implemented in distinct hardware as well as software. Usually, artificial intelligence (AI) hardware reduces the need for developing ideal hardware to stimulate the demand for artificial intelligence applications. The AI hardware has three major parts, including computer, storage, and networking. Since the last few years, the computer has made the most substantial progress. The other two areas (i.e. storage and networking) are not as advanced yet to see the breakthrough concerning AI applications. Furthermore, the rise in demand for big data and analytics, technological development in AI hardware, along with the high adoption of AI hardware in banking and IT & Telecom are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the New Vantage Partners, the number of firms investing more than USD 500 million annually in big data has grown from 12.7% in 2018 to 21.1% in 2019. Also, , according to the Worldwide Semiannual Big Data and Analytics Spending Guide released by International Data Corporation (IDC), businesses are spending USD 187 billion on big data and analytics in 2019.. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. Although, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis has led to rise in utility & adoption for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware, as they help in screening, tracking, and predicting the current and future patients with novel coronavirus infections. Therefore, this factor can create lucrative opportunities for the global AI hardware market in the forthcoming years. However, the limited availability of expertise and R&D activities are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of artificial intelligence technology, and the large presence of a new technology-based solution vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising investment for deploying AI technology in different end-use industries, coupled with a growing demand for big data and analytics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Expert Systems

By Computation Type:

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Others

By End-User:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-hardware-market-size-analysis-by-technology-machine-learning-computer-visi/72690

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“