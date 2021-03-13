Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Akzonobel N.V. , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd , The Sherwin-Williams Company , BASF SE , Diamond Vogel Paint Company , PPG Industries, Inc.
Market Research Port published a new study on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.
Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antimicrobial coatings contains antimicrobial agents are used for protecting surfaces from micro-organisms such as bacteria, parasites, fungi and germs. The coatings are typically applied to walls, door handles, counters, vents and can also be sprayed onto gloves, textiles, masks, and carpeting. They are used in wide application including construction, food, and healthcare industry. The global Antimicrobial Coatings market is being highly demanded in the medical & healthcare industry due to COVID-19 as this coatings gained significant attention and were applied in the several temporary and existing healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). the medical & healthcare sector will lead the market growth during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, growing demand in HVAC systems and increasing demand from the food & beverage industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover the introduction of products and services along with strategic alliance by the various market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance: on 10th June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched Powdura 4000 Anodite powder coatings, is designed to look like anodized metal surfaces while delivering a smooth, ultra-matte, powder-coated finish and are available as part of a 12-color preferred collection. However, high cost of products and highly skilled labor requirement and stringent governmental regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Antimicrobial Coatings market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing investments for the development of the healthcare sector in the country will support market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Akzonobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
The Sherwin-Williams Company
BASF SE
Diamond Vogel Paint Company
PPG Industries, Inc.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
Rpm International Inc.
Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Silver
Copper
Titanium Dioxide
Others
by Application:
Medical & Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Building & Construction
HVAC System
Protective Clothing
Transportation
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Antimicrobial Coatings Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Antimicrobial Coatings Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Antimicrobial Coatings market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Antimicrobial Coatings Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Antimicrobial Coatings market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
