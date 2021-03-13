Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Akzonobel N.V. , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd , The Sherwin-Williams Company , BASF SE , Diamond Vogel Paint Company , PPG Industries, Inc.

“

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Akzonobel N.V. , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd , The Sherwin-Williams Company , BASF SE , Diamond Vogel Paint Company , PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. , Rpm International Inc. , Koninklijke Dsm N.V. , Dupont De Nemours, Inc. , Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antimicrobial coatings contains antimicrobial agents are used for protecting surfaces from micro-organisms such as bacteria, parasites, fungi and germs. The coatings are typically applied to walls, door handles, counters, vents and can also be sprayed onto gloves, textiles, masks, and carpeting. They are used in wide application including construction, food, and healthcare industry. The global Antimicrobial Coatings market is being highly demanded in the medical & healthcare industry due to COVID-19 as this coatings gained significant attention and were applied in the several temporary and existing healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). the medical & healthcare sector will lead the market growth during and post-COVID-19 pandemic, growing demand in HVAC systems and increasing demand from the food & beverage industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover the introduction of products and services along with strategic alliance by the various market players will create a lucrative growth of the market. For instance: on 10th June 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched Powdura 4000 Anodite powder coatings, is designed to look like anodized metal surfaces while delivering a smooth, ultra-matte, powder-coated finish and are available as part of a 12-color preferred collection. However, high cost of products and highly skilled labor requirement and stringent governmental regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Antimicrobial Coatings market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the ongoing investments for the development of the healthcare sector in the country will support market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akzonobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rpm International Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Silver

Copper

Titanium Dioxide

Others

by Application:

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Antimicrobial Coatings Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Antimicrobial Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Antimicrobial Coatings market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Antimicrobial Coatings Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Antimicrobial Coatings market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

