Global Aerospace Composites Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Solvay S.A, Toray Industries, Inc. , Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Group

Global Aerospace Composites Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details
Estimation Year 2021
Historical Data 2015 – 2020
Forecast Period 2021 – 2027
Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more.
Top Companies Solvay S.A, Toray Industries, Inc. , Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Spirit AeroSystems, Cytec industries, Argosy International, JPS Composite Materials
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global Aerospace Composites Market is valued approximately at USD 22.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The high demand for composite materials for the aerospace industry drives the market growth. The extensive purchase of aircrafts leads to swelling demand for Composite materials as these materials are used in both exterior and interior of the crafts. For instance: as per the Dubai airshow report, middle-east defense spending is expected to reach USD 117 billion per annum by 2023 and nearly 3000 commercial planes will be required in the next 20 year. Further, in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi’s International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) Calidus an Emirate based company engaged a memorandum of understanding with Saudi based aerospace and defense company GDC middle east to ship the new B-250 light attack aircraft to other countries in the region. Moreover, these composites are light-weight and have high tensile strength which makes the aircrafts more fuel efficient and also lowers maintenance costs. Thus, the growing government regulations regarding emissions and the mandatary emission reduction laws propels OEMs to use Aerospace Composites, fueling the market growth. However, halt in the aerospace industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per company sources, the deliveries of Airbus and Boeing were 22% and 66% lower in the first quarter of 2020 reaching only 122 and 50 commercial aircrafts as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

The regional analysis of global Aerospace Composites market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established aerospace industry in the region and presence of major manufacturers in USA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and increasing demand for Air travel would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aerospace Composites market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Solvay S.A

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

SGL Group

Spirit AeroSystems

Cytec industries

Argosy International

JPS Composite Materials

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Carbon

Ceramic

Glass

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

AFP/ATL

Lay-up

Resin Transfer Molding

Filament Winding

Others

By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Business & General Aviation

Civil Helicopter

Military Aircraft

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Aerospace Composites Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Aerospace Composites Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Aerospace Composites market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Aerospace Composites Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Aerospace Composites Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Aerospace Composites market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

