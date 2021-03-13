Global 5G in VR Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – Facebook, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Google, SK Telecom

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the 5G in VR Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global 5G in VR Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Facebook, Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Google, SK Telecom, LG Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

Global 5G in VR Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Virtual reality is a 3D environment created by the computer which entirely immerses end-users in an artificial world exclusive of the real-world. The VR can be applied in multiple end use industries namely, science, advertising, medicine, entertainment and more. the VR is majorly used in Gaming and enhancing customer experience in entertainment industry.But all the use of VR necessitates a logistical compilation and an exponential increase in data usage. Thus, requiring high speed and volumes of data for an optimum VR experience which can be provided through 5G network connection. The 5G network has the essential bandwidth, low latency and high speed enabling a seamless VR experience. The massive adoption of VR in end-use industries such as retail and e-commerce drives the market. Further, the demand for high speed connectivity and augmented proliferation of connected devices and mobiles across the globe fuels the market growth. Connected devices with a poor connection endure high patency and low data rates which is solved by the 5G networks. As per Forbes, the addition of 5G brings about 10 times decrease in latency rates and also improves data rates. Thus, the growing use of VR through simple devices as smartphones and connected devices drives the market growth. As in June 2020, Verizon Media launched a new extended reality toolset under the name Verizon Media Inmersive for creating augmented mixed, virtual reality advertising and branded content with a focus on next generation 5G experiences. While launch of the tech-enabled smartphones which can support VR supports the market growth. For Instance: HTC VIVE and Qualcomm technologies announced their collaboration to develop Vive’s WAVE development platform. This will enable businessmen and carriers to use use this technology to offer VR facility. However, difficultly in maintenance and high cost of virtual reality devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global 5G in VR market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early introduction and adoption of technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G in VR market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Facebook

Huawei Technologies

Qualcomm Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Google

SK Telecom

LG Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

By Application:

Consumer level

Enterprise level

Industrial level

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 5G in VR Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of 5G in VR Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of 5G in VR Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and 5G in VR market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global 5G in VR Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show 5G in VR Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of 5G in VR market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

