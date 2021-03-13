Global 3D Printing Materials Market with Industry Growth Analysis 2021 – 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys, Ltd., General Electric

“

Market Research Port published a new study on the 3D Printing Materials Market exclusive insights, Opportunities and revenue size estimation and growth factors. The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies 3D Systems Corporation, Arkema S.A., Royal DSM N.V., The Exone Company, Stratasys, Ltd., General Electric, EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, Sandvik AB, Höganäs AB, Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Get The Free Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/60421

Global 3D Printing Materials Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D printing is the construction of a three-dimensional object from a CAD model or a digital 3D model. The process in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, typically layer by layer. ABS plastic, PLA, polyamide (nylon), glass filled polyamide, stereolithography materials (epoxy resins), silver, titanium, steel, wax, photopolymers and polycarbonate are the materials used to create 3D printing. The 3D printing is negatively affected by COVID-19 as disruption in the supply chain has resulted in delays or non-arrival of raw materials, disrupted financial flows, and growing absenteeism among production line workers. These compelled manufacturers of aircraft and automobile industries to operate at zero or partial capacities, which results low demand for 3D printing materials. The increasing demand from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries, mass customization and government initiatives to support the adoption of 3D printing encourages the growth of the global 3D Printing Materials Market. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd June 2020, 3D System introduced the innovation of its plastics materials portfolio. The materials including Figure 4 RUBBER-65A BLK, Accura Fidelity, Accura Bond, Accura Patch, and Figure 4 JEWEL MASTER GRY. These are designed to help manufacturers to address a broader portfolio of applications. However, high material costs and declining economy due to COVID-19 are the major factors restraining the growth of global 3D Printing Materials market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Printing Materials Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high demand for the metal materials from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Royal DSM N.V.

The Exone Company

Stratasys, Ltd.

General Electric

EOS Gmbh Electro Optical Systems

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

Höganäs AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

By Type:

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Prototyping

Manufacturing

R&D

By Technology:

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective laser sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Browse The [email protected]https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-3d-printing-materials-market-analysis-with-covid-19-impact-by-form-powder-filament-and-liquid-by-end-/60421

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of 3D Printing Materials Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of 3D Printing Materials Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and 3D Printing Materials market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global 3D Printing Materials Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show 3D Printing Materials Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of 3D Printing Materials market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/”