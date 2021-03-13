Global 3D Motion Capture System Market 2021 – Noitom, Northern Digita l(Ndi), Optitrack, Vicon Motion System, Xsens Technologies, Motion Analysis, Motus Digital

“

The Study is segmented by major and emerging countries having high potential and elaborates qualitative and quantitative information including market size breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable). The study precisely caters drivers, restrains to capture changing market dynamics affected in current scenario. To reach market size forecast and growth estimation various important metrics are considered like SWOT analysis of players, all recent developments, upcoming launches, joint ventures, merger and accusations of industry relevant players.

Global 3D Motion Capture System Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global 3D Motion Capture System Market is valued approximately USD 134.10 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D Motion Capture System is referred as a process of recording movements of people or objects. It is widely used in sports, medical, entertainment, military applications and for the validation of robotics and computer visions. Generation of realistic and complex physical movements, real time data availability and good quality animation in less time are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the advent of 3D gaming consoles and increase in the usage of cloud-based platforms are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: as per the Max Planck Institute in June 2020, a team of scientists at the Max Planck Institute Systems in Germany has introduced a new algorithm model named VIBE that enables more accurate and detailed estimates of 3D human motion from video than was previously possible. Also, VIBE works on a large -scale motion capture database developed at the institute that can be used for visualization, animation and generating training data for deep learning. Such advancements would drive the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. However, specific hardware and software required for data processing and need for high-end processors are the major factors restraining the growth of global 3D Motion Capture System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Motion Capture System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as the region is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Noitom

Northern Digita l(Ndi)

Optitrack

Vicon Motion System

Xsens Technologies

Motion Analysis

Motus Digital

Phasespace

Qualiysis

Simi Reality Motion Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Optical Systems

Non- Optical Systems

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Media and Entertainment

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Engineering & Design and Industrial Applications

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Motion Capture System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of 3D Motion Capture System Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of 3D Motion Capture System Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and 3D Motion Capture System market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global 3D Motion Capture System Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show 3D Motion Capture System Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of 3D Motion Capture System market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

