Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market Analysis by COVID-19 Impact, Size, Trends, Key Players and Projection 2027 – Cargill, BASF , ADM, Bayer, Perstorp

Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is valued approximately at USD 2.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers perform as a mycotoxin detoxifying agent in the feed. They are utilized as feed additives and aid in dropping the bioavailability of mycotoxins in feed. While, Binders are large molecular weight compounds binding with the mycotoxins. These binders absorb the toxin in the guts leading to excretion of toxin in feces. These modifiers prevent and minimizes the exposure of animal to mycotoxins. The feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of mycotoxin occurrence in crops and increased risks of mycotoxin contamination in livestock feed. Also, increasing need of green adjuvants, improving efficiency and effectiveness of agrochemicals are some of the factors driving the growth of the global feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market. Furthermore, increasing meat consumption and growing demand for high quality meat products support the market growth. As per Brazilian Association of Animal Proteins (ABPA) in 2018 Brazilian chicken meat exports amounted to 4100 million tons and the whole Latin region totaled to a volume of 1.3 million tons of beef exports. The top 10 countries where beef was exported from Latin America were Chile (114 thousand tons), Iran (84 thousand tons), Saudi Arabia (41,900 tons), UAE (35,500 tons) and Philippines (26,500 tons). However, lack in awareness among the small-scale livestock and prominent usage of mold inhibitors, acidifiers, and other feed preservatives as feed additives and growers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, strong growth in poultry and aquafeed sector presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for safe and high Quality meat products and increasing meat consumption in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand for safe and high-quality livestock-based products, food safety awareness, stringent quality regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill

BASF

ADM

Bayer

Perstorp

Chr. Hansen

Kemin

Nutreco

Adisseo

Alltech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Feed mycotoxin binders

Feed mycotoxin modifiers

By Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic animals

Others

By Source:

Inorganic

Organic

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

