Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Thales SA, Lufthansa Systems, Inmarsat Global Limited

The Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The European inflight entertainment and connectivity market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market are Thales SA, Lufthansa Systems, Inmarsat Global Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Immfly, Burrana, ViaSat Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporations, Safran, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Gogo LLC and others.

Get a free Sample Copy of this Report: (Avail a Flat 30% Discount)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353559/europe-inflight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=namita

Key Market Trends:

The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, to integrate their existing systems with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. One such collaboration is the EAN, a hybrid-network built by Deutsche Telekom and Inmarsat in cooperation with their technological partner Nokia. EAN offers high-speed internet with low latency, with significantly less downtime and reduced operating costs. This is propelling the growing adoption of EAN, with airlines like British Airways, Aer Lingus (IAG), Iberia, Vueling, and Lufthansa adopting the solution. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations between the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment. For instance, in March 2020, IMMFLY, a global inflight connected digital services and entertainment company, secured a long-term partnership with International Airlines Group for inflight connectivity. According to Immfly, the company’s specialist onboard software services may support the development and maintenance of IAG’s universal platform (.air).

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share, By Brand

– Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Share, By Company

– Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market

– Major Companies Analysis

Browse Full Report at: (Avail a Free Consulting For your Business)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353559/europe-inflight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=namita



The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market:

– What is the size of the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity during the forecast period?

– Which Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market? What is the share of these companies in the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.