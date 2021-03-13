Economic Impact of Coronavirus on South Africa E-Cigarette Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

Witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period (2019–2024), the South Africa e-cigarette market is predicted to attain $62.0 million revenue by 2024 . The major drivers of the South African e-cigarette market are the increasing sales of these cigarettes via online platforms and growing awareness about health in the country.

Electronic cigarettes contain liquefied nicotine, which, on being heated, provides the same effect as conventional cigarettes. Labeled as environment-friendly, e-cigarettes are available in multiple flavors. The introduction of new and intriguing flavors is the trend in the South African e-cigarette market. In the country, about 20.0% of the population uses e-cigarettes after the age of 15.

Attractive flavors, such as bubblegum, menthol, cola, coffee, mint, and fruits, have been introduced in the market to attract customers. The demand for new flavors by users is motivating manufacturers to launch many more of these. For instance, a new ‘Rebel Ice’ flavor was launched in 2019 by Twisp (Proprietary) Limited, a South African e-cigarette brand.

