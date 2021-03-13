Eastern Europe C4ISR Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – Rostec, Ukroboronprom, WB GROUP, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa

The Eastern Europe C4ISR Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Eastern European C4ISR Market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Eastern Europe C4ISR Market are Rostec, Ukroboronprom, WB GROUP, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Saab AB, Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growth in Defense Spending Driving the Market Growth

Several countries in Eastern Europe made huge increases in their defense spending in 2019. Especially among the NATO member states in Eastern Europe, there was sharp increase in military expenditure. According to SIPRI, defense spending by Bulgaria rose by over 120% in 2019, reaching USD 2.18 billion, and Romania’s rose by 17%. In addition, Slovakia’s military expenditure grew by about 40% to reach USD 1.87 billion. Russia is the largest defense spender in Eastern Europe. The country has been increasing its military spending over the years. In 2019, Russia’s military spending increased by over 4.5% as compared to that in 2018. At USD 65.1 billion, Russian military spending was the fourth highest in the world in 2019. Furthermore, the military spending by countries, like Moldova, and Ukraine, also increased by more than 10% in 2019.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.