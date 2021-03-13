Digital Transformation Market: Global Research Report with Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2027 – Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE , Cognizant , Adobe Inc. , Dell EMC

“

Global Digital Transformation Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Top Companies Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE , Cognizant , Adobe Inc. , Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Marlabs Inc. , Accenture plc , Broadcom Inc.

Global Digital Transformation Market is valued approximately USD 405 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Digital Transformation uses digital technologies to create new and modify existing business processes, customer experiences and culture to cope with the changing business and market requirements. These software aid organizations in educating and training their internal teams regarding various aspects of their organizations. Moreover, digitally transformed organizations can familiarize to the evolving technological landscape and are able to tackle abrupt shifts in the industry. More importantly, a major part of the market growth is anticipated to be driven by companies investing in mobility, cloud platforms, and big data technologies as part of their development of Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices and apps fuels the market growth. As per China daily 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Further, the use of advanced technologies namely, IoT, cloud, mobility, big data and social media has augmented innovation and transformation in business ecosystems driving the market growth. As per Statista, the North American IoT market has grown from USD 140 billion in 2012 to USD 330 billion in 2018. Also, as per the same source, the number of IoT units in Canada in 2013 amounted to 28 million which increased to 114 million units in 2018.However, security and privacy concerns for confidential data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, demand for personalized digital transformation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Digital Transformation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing digitalization and penetration of connected devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Transformation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Cognizant

Adobe Inc.

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Marlabs Inc.

Accenture plc

Broadcom Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Cloud Computing

Big Data and Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Education

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Digital Transformation Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Digital Transformation Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Digital Transformation market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Digital Transformation Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Digital Transformation Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Digital Transformation market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

