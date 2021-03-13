Covid-19 Impact on APAC Networking Equipment Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

One of the major driving factors of the APAC networking equipment market is the rising requirement for connected workplace. A connected workplace decreases communication gap by engaging all the employees of an organization. Moreover, businesses are increasingly understanding the need to make use of advanced technologies for enhancing business agility and gain operational efficiencies.

Innovative technologies are expected to lend a high degree of sophistication while providing the right information at the right place and at the right time to the employees. The increasing expenditure on cyber security is another factor leading to the growth of networking equipment market in APAC.

Because of a lack of awareness regarding cyber security, companies in APAC have found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions. A key trend in the APAC networking equipment market is the rising preference toward managed switch.

