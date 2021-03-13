Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Commercial Satellite Imaging Market.

The Commercial Satellite Imaging report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts’ team.

The Commercial Satellite Imaging market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Commercial Satellite Imaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Satellite Imaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global commercial satellite imaging market was valued at USD 4.091 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2024. Overcoming the limitation of geographical reaches, satellite imaging has surpassed the use of terrestrial and aerial imagery, owing to its comprehensive coverage of the world and quick delivery of image data.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented, with moderate competitive rivalry. Companies operating in the market studied are players engaged in providing satellite-based imagery or solutions based on the imagery.

Competition among players in the market studied is increasing, due to the competitive strategies adopted by them. These companies strive to develop better features in their solutions to gain a competitive edge in the market studied.

Two of the key players in the industry are Digital globe Inc. and Galileo group Inc. Some of the key developments in the commercial satellite imaging market include:

Planet Labs Inc. signed a deal with Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), an agency under Thailand’s Ministry of Science and Technology, to offer satellite imagery, for enabling frequent monitoring of the country. This is likely to compel other countries to utilize the company’s services, thereby boosting its growth.

Harris Corporation secured a contract from the US Air Force, to provide engineering support services for the electronic warfare (EW) systems, which are onboard the international variant of F-16. The contract was awarded during the second quarter of Harris’ financial year 2018. The company is expected to provide software updates and engineering support for its AN/ALQ-211(V)4/8/9 Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) systems that protect the fleets of F-16s from eight other countries, against evolving electronic threats.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

