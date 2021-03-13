Cloud-Based Email Security Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Cloud-Based Email Security Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Cloud-Based Email Security Market.

The Cloud-Based Email Security report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Cloud-Based Email Security market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Cloud-Based Email Security Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Cloud-Based Email Security volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cloud-Based Email Security market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 701.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1147.40 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The Evolution of the cyber environment and related technologies have paved the way for new threats. Cyber-attacks have become more targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced, and traditional techniques, thus fall short of providing adequate data protection. Thus, email security is gaining much more importance.

Competitive Landscape

The global cloud-based email security market is highly concentrated due to fewer players occupying the larger market share. The new players are starting up and trying to penetrate the established market. Some key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc. Some recent developments in the market include:

– April 2019 – Trend Micro announced enhancements to its Deep Security and Cloud App Security products designed to extend protection to virtual machines on the Google Cloud Platform, Kubernetes platform protection, container image scanning integration with the Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Gmail on the G Suite.

– February 2018 – Cisco announced the completion of its acquisition of BroadSoft. By combining BroadSoft’s open interface and standards-based solutions, primarily delivered with Cisco’s existing portfolio, the combined company will offer best-of-breed solutions for businesses of all sizes, which will be delivered through VAR and Service Provider partners. Together, Cisco and BroadSoft will deliver a full suite of rich collaboration experiences to power the future of work.

– November 2018 – Symantec Corporation acquires Appthority to enhance protection from mobile application vulnerabilities.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

