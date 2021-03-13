BusinessWorld

Cinnamaldehyde Market by Source, Application, Geography and Future Analysis

Cinnamaldehyde Market Trends

Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceMarch 13, 2021
0

The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry is set to be a key driving factor for the growth of the cinnamaldehyde market to $280.3 million in 2023 from $183.7 million in 2016, at a 6.5% CAGR during forecast period.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cinnamaldehyde-market/report-sample

In the same way, cinnamaldehyde is used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that during 2006–2013, the income of the people of developing countries saw a yearly increase of 6.14%. This income rise is being accompanied by a surge in the number of people living in cities; as per the United Nations (UN), the urban population of Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to grow from 2 billion in 2014 to 4 billion in 2030. Now that people have more to spend than before, they are buying stuff they earlier considered non-essential, such as candies, ice creams, liquid refreshments, and chewing gums.

Till 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to continue dominating the cinnamaldehyde market, on account of its vast population, which is driving the demand for cosmetics and personal care products This is why the major companies in this industry, such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Proctor & Gamble (P&G), and Shiseido, are investing heavily in countries including China and India to increase their sales. Moreover, the economy of regional countries still depends a great deal on agriculture, which is why the consumption of pesticides here has always been high.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cinnamaldehyde-market

GLOBAL CINNAMALDEHYDE MARKET

  • By Source
    • Synthetic
    • Natural
  • By Application
    • Flavoring agent
    • Odor agent
    • Others

 

Tags
Photo of psintelligence psintelligenceMarch 13, 2021
0
Photo of psintelligence

psintelligence

Related Articles

Photo of Micro Battery Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

Micro Battery Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

March 13, 2021
Photo of Economic Impact of Coronavirus on South Africa E-Cigarette Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

Economic Impact of Coronavirus on South Africa E-Cigarette Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

March 13, 2021
Photo of Covid-19 Impact on APAC Networking Equipment Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

Covid-19 Impact on APAC Networking Equipment Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years

March 13, 2021
Photo of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on APAC Air Compressor Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

Potential Impact of COVID-19 on APAC Air Compressor Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth

March 13, 2021
Back to top button