Cinnamaldehyde Market by Source, Application, Geography and Future Analysis

The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry is set to be a key driving factor for the growth of the cinnamaldehyde market to $280.3 million in 2023 from $183.7 million in 2016, at a 6.5% CAGR during forecast period.

In the same way, cinnamaldehyde is used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that during 2006–2013, the income of the people of developing countries saw a yearly increase of 6.14%. This income rise is being accompanied by a surge in the number of people living in cities; as per the United Nations (UN), the urban population of Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to grow from 2 billion in 2014 to 4 billion in 2030. Now that people have more to spend than before, they are buying stuff they earlier considered non-essential, such as candies, ice creams, liquid refreshments, and chewing gums.

Till 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to continue dominating the cinnamaldehyde market, on account of its vast population, which is driving the demand for cosmetics and personal care products This is why the major companies in this industry, such as L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Proctor & Gamble (P&G), and Shiseido, are investing heavily in countries including China and India to increase their sales. Moreover, the economy of regional countries still depends a great deal on agriculture, which is why the consumption of pesticides here has always been high.

