Blister Packaging Market Key Players Profiles, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 – Amcor PLC, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group
“
Global Blister Packaging Market Research Report 2021-2027:
Global Blister Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blister pack is a term used for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The market for blister packaging in the healthcare industry is growing owing to the need for easy and tamper-free packaging. This form of packaging prevents medications and small medical instruments from heat, odor, oxygen and extends their lifetime. The usage of advanced technologies in blister packaging is projected to have an positive impact on the global market. The proliferation of emerging pathogens, the rise in safety requirements around the globe, the emphasis on public health protection, innovations, and the development in OTC products also accelerate the growth in blister packaging. This has increased demand for pharmaceutical firms to develop more enhanced drugs to patients owing to rise in diseases and stringent government restrictions against counterfeit medicines are among the key factors driving the sector. Blister packaging provides an effective form of anti-counterfeiting schemes, such as banknote identification systems and others. Stringent regulatory controls often play an important role in the development of the sector. For example, as per the FDA regulations, all prescription pharmaceuticals delivered in nursing homes and hospitals must be packaged in barcode unit-dose formats to avoid dispensing errors. It is rising the selling of blister packs.
The regional analysis of global Blister Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America account for the major market share in the industry due to the increasing change from plastic bottles to blister packaging in the healthcare market, along with the increasing need for processed food items in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Amcor PLC
Westrock Company
Constantia Flexibles GmbH
Sonoco Products Company
Klockner Pentaplast Group
E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Pharma Packaging Solutions
Tekni-Plex, Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic Films
Paper & Paperboard
Aluminium
Other Materials
By Application:
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Food
Other End-user Industries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Blister Packaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:
Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Blister Packaging Market.
Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Blister Packaging Market.
Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Blister Packaging market share 2020.
Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Blister Packaging Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.
Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.
Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.
Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.
Chapter 12: to show Blister Packaging Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.
Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Blister Packaging market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.
