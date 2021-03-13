Biodegradable Plastics Market Forthcoming Developments, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2027 – Natureworks, BASF SE, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics

“

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2027:

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027

(Note: The report can be customized with custom requirements.)

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biodegradable plastic is made using raw materials or petrochemicals and can be decomposed by living organisms such as bacteria. Biodegradable plastic takes less time to break down as it is made up of eco-friendly material and requires less energy for production. The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic as manufacturing facilities and supply chain of many organizations is at halt. The increasing use in food packaging & compostable bags applications, shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly plastic products and focus of governments on green procurement policies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance on market player will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance: on 26th March 2019, NatureWorks launched Ingeo 3D450, a new Polylactic acid (PLA) Formulation for 3D Printing Break-Away Support on Dual Extrusion Printers. However, higher cost of biodegradable plastics than that of conventional plastics is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biodegradable Plastics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biodegradable Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the High awareness among people toward plastic waste. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natureworks

BASF SE

Total Corbion PLA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Biome Bioplastics

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.P.A.

Toray Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others

by Application:

Packaging & Bags

Consumer Goods

Agriculture & Horticulture

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biodegradable Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1: to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Biodegradable Plastics Market.

Chapter 2: to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Biodegradable Plastics Market.

Chapter 3: to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Biodegradable Plastics market share 2020.

Chapter 4: to display the regional analysis of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7: to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions.

Chapter 8 and 9: to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis.

Chapter 10 and 11: to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026.

Chapter 12: to show Biodegradable Plastics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 13, 14 & 15: to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Biodegradable Plastics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

