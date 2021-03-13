B2B2C Insurance Market Thriving USD 3,885 Mn by 2028| AXA, Zurich Insurance Group, China Life Insurance, Berkshire Hathaway, Prudential plc, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Japan Post Holding Co, Allianz SE

The B2B2C Insurance Market is expected to grow at a CAGR +5%, anticipated to reach around USD 3,885 Mn by 2028.

Business insurance protects businesses against losses suffered in the course of their normal activities, particularly when the business faces a compensation claim. Covers include professional indemnity insurance, public liability insurance, and employers’ liability insurance.

B2B2C is a Manufacturer + Amazon + B2B or B2C Customer. Our next B2B2C ecommerce example involves Amazon, the elephant in the room when it comes to omnichannel ecommerce. Distributors also sell the same product on Amazon. The manufacturer has lost control of their brand.

Amazon.com is the world’s largest online retailer. The company operates as both a B2C and a C2C market, meaning it markets goods directly to customers and allows users to sell goods themselves.

The major players profiled in this report include:

AXA

Zurich Insurance Group

China Life Insurance

Berkshire Hathaway

Prudential plc

UnitedHealth Group

Munich Re Group

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Japan Post Holding Co., Ltd.

Allianz SE

The report caters to various stakeholders in B2B2C Insurance Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the B2B2C Insurance market.

B2B2C Insurance Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

By Type Segmentation Analysis

Vehicle Insurance

Home Insurance

Personal Insurance

Travel Insurance

Mobile Insurance & Warranty Extension

Employee Assistance Programs

Others

By Distribution Channel Segmentation Analysis

Channel Sales

Online Platform

By Application Segmentation Analysis

Individuals

Corporate

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the B2B2C Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the B2B2C Insurance market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the B2B2C Insurance market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

