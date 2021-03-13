Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Pressure Sensors Market.

The Automotive Pressure Sensors report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Automotive Pressure Sensors market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Automotive Pressure Sensors Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Automotive Pressure Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Pressure Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global automotive pressure sensors market is valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.91 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of about 8.23% during the forecast period (2019-2024). As the automotive industry moves to adhere to the global environmental regulations in Europe, North America, Asia, and elsewhere, the industry is promoting efforts to boost the efficiency and achieve higher control accuracy of an engine system.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive pressure sensors market is consolidated with a few major players holding the majority of the share in the market. Although it can be assumed that almost all pressure sensor manufacturers serve as automotive suppliers, the barrier to entry for prospective automotive suppliers is quite high. Organizations, like Robert Bosch, has aggregated production volume of automotive, as well as consumer markets to reduce cost, and further increase its competitive advantage. Other players, like Infineon, Sensata, Denso, and Melexis are mainly focused on the automotive sector, with vertical integration being a usual phenomenon in the sector.

– April 2019 – DENSO, the world’s second largest mobility supplier, announced to invest USD 1.6 billion to strengthen development and production of Automotive Electrification Products and Systems. This is done to support its aggressive development and production of electrified automotive products, systems, and technologies.

– November 2018 – Infineon Technologies AG strengthened its long-term partnership with DENSO Corporation, a global supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems, and components, to bolster its automotive business.

