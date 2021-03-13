Automotive Alloy Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The global automotive alloy market observed significant evolution during the historical period. Major factors propelling the development of the market include research and development for improving fuel efficiency, stringent emission norms, and growing governments’ legislations for reduction in complete vehicle weight. In addition, rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle production, growing demand for automobiles, regulations related to fuel efficiency, and improvement in driving dynamics are further boosting the evolution of the market.

Automotive alloys are used in manufacturing of powertrain, chassis, and exterior and interior parts of commercial and passenger vehicles to reduce their weight and increase fuel efficiency. The automotive alloy market has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, vehicle type, and geography.

Based on region, the automotive alloy market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world. APAC is anticipated to be the major market for automotive alloys during the forecast period, mainly due to the developed automotive industry in China. For instance, over one-third of the total vehicle in the world and over two-third of the total vehicle in the APAC region were produced in China in 2017. Apart from China; Japan and India are also huge markets for automobiles. The growth of the market can be attributed to the vast population in the region and advancement in economic conditions of people in emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Thailand, and India.

The report will also provide country-wise analysis of the market. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia.