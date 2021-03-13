At a CAGR of +21% Solar Street Lights Market 2021 to 2028: Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carmanah Technologies Corporation, Sunna Design, Omega Solar, Sokoyo Solar Group

The Global Solar Street Lights Market is expected to grow at a CAGR +21% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.

Solar Street Lights is a core piece of urban and rural infrastructure. Lights help create a safe environment for both pedestrians and drivers. Many street lights around the world are now being updated to LED Lights, which uses less energy and is more reliable than traditional sodium lamps, significantly reducing the cost of keeping streets illuminated. Rapid technical innovation and dramatic price reduction in the LED, PV module, and battery components, which has occurred in the last years, will accelerate the penetration of solar street lights across the world.

Report Consultant has recently published an innovative report to its database titled Global Solar Street Lights Market 2021.

Key Players of Global Solar Street Lights Market:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carmanah Technologies Corporation, Sunna Design, Omega Solar, Sokoyo Solar Group, Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd., Dragons Breath Solar, Urja Global Ltd., Solar Street Lightss USA, and Solektra International.

By product type of Global Solar Street Lights Market:-

o LED

o CFL

By type of Global Solar Street Lights Market:-

o Standalone

o On-grid

By application of Global Solar Street Lights Market:-

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

The lack of LED standardization procedures across the world is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Solar Street Lights Market. Governments in several nations have passed stringent laws to promote the use of energy-efficient technologies, but without standardizing product specifications. The standards for LED solar street Lights vary across countries.

APAC is predicted to be the most lucrative market for solar street lights during the forecast period 2021- 2028, owing to the ongoing construction of a large number of streets, highways, airports, and flyovers in the region.

Global Solar Street Lights Market by geography:-

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o The Middle East and Africa

Global Solar Street Lights Market Report Table of Contain (TOC):-

Global market overview Market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of Solar Street Lights Market (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Solar Street Lights Market manufacturing cost analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast 2021-2028 Conclusion of the Global Solar Street Lights Market Appendix

