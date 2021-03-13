Asia-Pacific Inflight Catering Market 2021 Global Outlook – Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, Sats Ltd, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) Ltd

The Asia-Pacific Inflight Catering Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Asia-Pacific inflight catering market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Asia-Pacific Inflight Catering Market are Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs, Sats Ltd, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (HK) Ltd, Flying Food Group, Emirates Flight Catering, Jetfinity, Newrest International Group SAS, Air China, Journey Group PLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Hybrid and Other Flight Types Segment May Experience the Highest Growth

The hybrid and other flight types segment of the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment includes the catering provided in hybrid business model airlines, charter jets, and private jets. Though the revenues are currently the least from the segment, the high anticipated growth of the segment is primarily due to the increasing preference toward hybrid carriers and their increasing penetration in the region’s market. These hybrid carriers blend low-cost carrier traits with that of full-service carriers to maximize the profit. Also, new hybrid airlines are starting their operations in this region to cater to the rising international passenger traffic. During 2012-2017, about 15 long haul low-cost airlines were launched globally, out of which AirAsia X, Jin Air, and Lion Air, among others, are the prominent hybrid airlines in the Asia-Pacific.

