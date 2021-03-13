ASEAN Footwear Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

Footwear is a garment wore in feet. The various materials used in manufacturing footwear are leather, jute, wood, plastic, textiles and rubber. The footwear business is a huge and increasingly diversified business, driven by changing lifestyle and fashion trends. Brand awareness and need for comfort are also fuelling the growth of the global footwear market size. Though the global economic crisis hampered the demand of footwear market in last few years, the global market size of footwear increased over the period due to increased demand from emerging nations.

Rising demand for different types of footwear products are paving new opportunities for many manufacturers. With rapid increase in eco-friendly footwear, as consumers favor biodegradable materials that do less damage to the environment than other fabrics, the global footwear market is expanding. Also, the increasing popularity of sports such as cricket, football, soccer, hockey and tennis, contribute to the growth of global footwear market. To maintain high quality, manufacturers have to make sure that all products comply with existing and relevant standards.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/footwear-market/report-sample

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for footwear. Within Asia-Pacific, where China has large-scale manufactures operating in the industry, the emerging countries have number of small level manufactures of footwear. The main factors leading to the growth of footwear market in Asia-Pacific are large population base, large pool of skilled professionals, and low cost of labor. The footwear market in India is growing at a healthy rate attributed to the rising consumer preference towards custom-made or specifically designed footwear, coupled with increasing household income.

Some of the competitors in global footwear market include Timberland Company, Genesco, Inc., Geox SpA, Wolverine Worldwide Inc., Skechers, USA Inc, Nike Inc., Crocs, Under Armour Inc., Esprit Holdings Limited.