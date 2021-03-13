ASEAN Air Compressor Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends in Coming Years

A major driver for the ASEAN air compressor market is the growth in the automotive industry. Due to the increase in the purchasing power of people, China and India have become two of the largest producers of vehicles in the world. This is driving the demand for air compressors, which are used in automobile plants for car painting, tire inflation, and engine construction. In addition, the perpetually hot and humid climate of much of South and Southeast Asia leads to a high demand for compressors in vehicle AC units.

Similarly, the construction of residences, commercial properties, and factories is growing in ASEAN countries on account of their burgeoning population. In addition, Japan is set to host the 2020 Olympics (rescheduled to 2021), while India will be the sole host of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Events such as these are further propelling construction activities, thereby driving the demand for compressors, which are used to power hammers, pneumatic drills, nail guns, pneumatic rail guns, paint sprayers, sandblasters, staplers, and pressure washers.

China had been the largest nation in the ASEAN air compressor market till 2018, as it is the largest manufacturing country in the world, driven by the Made in China 2025 initiative. Similarly, China is the largest automotive producer in the world, and it is also witnessing large-scale construction activities, which are propelling the air compressor demand here.