Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Modern Warfare market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global artificial intelligence in modern warfare market was valued at USD 1036.584 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 7687.182 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 40.25% during 2019-2024. China is betting on AI to enhance its defense capabilities and is expected to become the world leader in this field by 2030.

Competitive Landscape

The market is slowly growing due to increasing military requirements from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to offense/defense balances and even on to nuclear weapons systems themselves. Companies like Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation and IBM Corporation are taking advantage of the advances in artificial intelligence (AI), deep-learning, and robotics to enable new military capabilities that will have a disruptive impact on military strategies.

– April 2019 – Boeing has completed 96 flights testing the performance of the 737 Max with updated software for the plane’s flight control system. The test flights are one prong of a broad effort by Boeing to get the Max back in the air.

– March 2019 – The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) has awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a contract to provide electronic and cyber warfare capabilities to the U. S. Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S).

– August 2018 – Intel bought artificial intelligence startup Vertex.ai, makers of a portable deep learning engine called PlaidML. The acquisition lines up with Intel’s product roadmap and efforts to win the AI chip war.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

