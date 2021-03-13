Application Security Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Application Security Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Application Security Market.

The Application Security market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of the Application Security Market to the country level.

The application security market is expected to register a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Application security has become a necessity with an increasing number of companies looking to develop their own apps, in addition to purchasing a record number of applications and incorporating open source code into their applications, as the vulnerabilities and risks associated with these applications have also risen exponentially.

Competitive Landscape

The application security market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players in the market. Many players in the market are making innovations to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Some key players in the market include IBM, Oracle, Synopsys Inc., among others.

Some key recent developments in the market include:

– April 2019 – IBM partnered with the Indian government for securing India’s servers on the cloud to protect from cyber attacks and criminals.

– March 2019 – Oracle developed new advanced customer support which will help it thrive in the cloud. The new support will increase the customers cloud performance and compliance.

– October 2018 – Fortinet added FortiWeb, its web-based application solution’ s virtual machines to support Oracle cloud in their latest release. Through this update, the company expanded its web application security solutions on leading cloud platforms with bring-your-own-license support.

