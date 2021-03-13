APAC Automotive Semiconductor Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, and Industry Research

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “APAC Automotive Semiconductor Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, The APAC automotive semiconductor market is expected to witness enormous growth during the forecast period, owning to the increasing concerns for passenger’s safety, along with) The growing importance of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) toward the development of an efficient production option, by introducing additional high-tech features in their latest vehicle models. Additionally, the growing importance of advanced driver-assistance systems as well as hybrid and electric vehicles. , has further driven the growth of the market. ”

Introduction of advanced mobility solution, such as autonomous driving technology, is a major growth driver for the APAC automotive semiconductor market. Autonomous vehicles are equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot monitor, glare- free high beam and pixel light, automatic parking system, automotive night vision system, automatic braking system, crosswind stabilizer, driver drowsiness detection system, lane change assistance system, and others. These advanced driving systems are stimulated with the help of semiconductors. Thus, with the increasing concern toward the development of a safer driving option, autonomous vehicles sale is expected to scale up, which would lead to the growth of the automotive semiconductor market, in the region.

APAC Automotive Semiconductor Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major companies operating in the APAC automotive semiconductor market are Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, On Semiconductor Corporation, Robert Bosch, Sensata Technologies Holding NV, Rohm Co. Ltd ., Stmicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.