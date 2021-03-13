Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2021 Trends, Segmentation, Swot Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market.

The Additive Manufacturing & Materials report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Additive Manufacturing & Materials market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Additive Manufacturing & Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Additive Manufacturing & Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market was valued USD 12.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With rapid advancements in material compositions, such as, polymers and metals, additive manufacturing technology is evolving from being a prototyping tool to a functional part of fabrication.

Competitive Landscape

The additive manufacturing and materiasl market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. For instance, in Feb 2018, 3D Systems launched the FabPro 1000, a new low cost, high productivity DLP-based 3D printer designed for dental and jewelry production as well as high functionality and throughput, industrial prototyping. Further, in May 2018, ExOne launched Innovent+ metal Additive Manufacturing machine. The new machine is based on the company’s previous Innovent range and offers increased powder handling capabilities and the company’s new Ultrasonic recoater, designed to enable greater material flexibility and ease of use.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Additive Manufacturing & Materials

13 Conclusion of the Global Additive Manufacturing & Materials Market 2021 Market Research Report

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

