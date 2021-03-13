3D Motion Capture Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2020-2024

The Global 3D Motion Capture Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the 3D Motion Capture Market.

The 3D Motion Capture report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts’ team.

The 3D Motion Capture market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of 3D Motion Capture Market to the country level.

This report focuses on 3D Motion Capture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Motion Capture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global 3D motion capture market was valued at USD 129.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 232 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.28%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D motion capture (mocap) systems are a combination of multiple devices, mainly high-quality cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. These systems are used to record the real-time motion of an object or individual to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment, such as films and games.

Competitive Landscape

The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players.

The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because, several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity. Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation. Some of the key developments in the market include:

Noraxon USA Inc. introduced USB-Powered Compact HD Camera System, with Integrated LED for Biomechanics Research.

Leyard (OptiTrack) company launched a new Skeletal Tracking for multi-player virtual reality experiences and also enabled whole-body tracking in multiplayer virtual reality.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

