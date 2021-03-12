With 10.1% CAGR, Fiber Optic Sensors Market Predicted to Show Substantial Growth in Future| Credence Research

The global fiber optic sensors market is set to exhibit CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Fiber optic sensing has emerged as a prevalent technology across numerous industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, civil, manufacturing and energy. These sensors are capable of measuring a wide variety of parameters including strain, temperature, internal and applied loads, deflection, liquid level and more. Today, fiber optic sensors can be used to measure more than 60 parameters, availing wide range of application area. Fiber optic sensors are low cost, lightweight, robust, immune to electromagnetic interference and capable of functioning in harsh environments. Unlike conventional electrical sensors, fiber optic sensors can be positioned close to large EMI sources as well as structures that are prone to lightning strikes.

The overall fiber optic sensors market is segmented based on product type, material, end-user and geography. Based on the product type, the fiber optic sensors market is led by intrinsic sensors accounting for more 2/3rd of the total market value. Further, based on end-user, industrial manufacturing & processing segment leads the fiber optic sensors market. In the following years, oil & gas segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market. Fiber optic sensors have offered a viable solution for well and reservoir surveillance in the oil and gas industry. These sensors are being widely deployed in the oil and gas sector for measuring temperature, chemical composition, pressure, acoustics and strain. With rising subsea processing and increasing requirement of system monitoring, there has been a growing demand for optical fibers with longer transmission distances and higher bandwidth.

The increasing demand for advanced security features in smartphones has led to features such as on-screen fingerprint scanning, an optical sensor that detects and verifies fingerprints and drives the market for fibre optic sensors. In 2017, Synaptics announced that the mass production of its first optical in-display fingerprint sensor had begun. As the company adopts on-screen fingerprint authentication, the demand for these sensors is expected to increase.

Ambient sensors measure the light in the room and adjust the brightness of the screen accordingly. As a result, the increasing demand for smartphones is expected to drive demand for these sensors. Countries such as India, with limited market penetration of smartphones, have seen double-digit growth in recent years. In the near future, the same trend is expected to continue. In addition, the current trend of 4G feature phones is expected to support smartphone demand and, in turn, drive demand for optical sensors.

Optical sensors are also becoming an indispensable tool for manufacturers to save energy, time and money due to the rapid and accurate measurements they provide. Moreover, as these sensors have applications in intelligent lighting, they help to save power, since they do not rely on a manual switch but on a natural light in the premises.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Halliburton CO, Fiso Technologies, Inc., OMRON Corporation, OmniSens S.A., Opsens Oil and Gas, Deltex Medical Group PLC, Finisar Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Luna Innovations Inc., Ziebel AS, OptaSense (QinetiQ Company), AP Sensing GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Petrospec Engineering Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., AFL Group, SCHOTT AG, TE Connectivity and others.

Segmentation

Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Intrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

• Extrinsic Fiber Optic Sensors

Material Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Glass Fiber Optic Sensors

• Plastic Fiber Optic Sensors

End-user Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• Industrial Manufacturing & Processing

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Defense

Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

• North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)

What market dynamics does this report cover?

The report shares key insights on:

Market opportunities

Key drivers and restraints

Regulatory scenario

Industry trend

Current market size

Market forecast

New product approvals/launch

Promotion and marketing initiatives

Pricing analysis

Competitive landscape

