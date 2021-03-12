What Is the Current Scenario of the Wound Care Biologics Market?

In 2018, over 180,000 deaths were reported due to burn injuries every year, with majority of the cases occurring in the low and middle-income countries, as mentioned by the statistics published by the World Health Organization. Further, burns are considered to be one of the primary causes of disability-adjusted life years in low and middle-income countries. The report further mentioned that more than 1,000,000 people suffer moderate to severe burn injuries every year in India. Further, due to burns, about 17% and 18% children have become temporarily and permanently differently abled, respectively, in 2018 in countries, such as Pakistan, Egypt, Colombia, and Bangladesh. This is indicative of the growing demand for wound care biologics to treat burn injuries. Biologics are biological agents, such as plant-derived active biomolecules, which help mend the innate repair mechanisms and have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant properties.

Wound care biologics are available as the following products: enzyme-based, cell-based, collagen-based, growth factors, and skin substitutes. Among these, the highest demand was for the skin substitutes type wound care products during 2014–2018. In the coming time as well, the demand is expected to be the highest for these products. These can be defined as a group of synthetic, biological, or a combination of both, which are used to cover the wound and help in repairing skin damage. They are available in the market in different material compositions and cellular components. They are majorly used in the treatment of full thickness and deep thermal wounds. In the coming years, the wound care biologics market is predicted to advance at a 7.0% CAGR.

Wound care biologics are used for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Acute wounds can be caused due to trauma or surgeries and progress through stages of wound healing. They usually heal completely within four weeks. These are either surgical, burn, or traumatic. By definition, even an incision made during a surgery can also be considered a wound. Chronic wounds develop and persist over time, and usually are a result of some other chronic condition. One of the types of chronic wounds is the diabetic foot ulcer. These are commonly observed in diabetic patients, and in some cases, may even lead to amputation of the limb. Some common risk factors of diabetic foot ulcer are structural foot deformity, peripheral arterial occlusive disease, and diabetic neuropathy.

