What are the Major Market Drivers and Challenges Of, And the Opportunities in, The Global Digital Respiratory Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market?

Living without oxygen is not possible, but apart from merely having it all around, it is also important to have a good pair of lungs, to be able to take in the gas and convert it to energy. Since life isn’t fair and not everything is good, there are a horde of respiratory diseases which hamper with the functioning of the lungs. Among the most common are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, with the World Health Organization (WHO) putting their annual incidence at 251 million and 235 million cases, respectively.

Hence, with the increasing hospitalization rate, as a result of the rising prevalence of these and many other breathing-related diseases, the respiratory diagnostic and monitoring device market is growing around the globe. In the present times, the COVID-19 epidemic is the world’s biggest problem, and since it is a respiratory disease, the demand for such devices is rapidly increasing with its growing hold. Since claiming its first victim in December 2019, the epidemic had resulted in 170,473 deaths and 2,482,343 cases till April 21, 2020. This virus has forced almost the entire world into an economic shutdown, and the only thing increasing apart from the case and death count, is the number of healthcare centers.

The various devices used for ascertaining how well the lungs are functioning include the pulse oximeter, spirometer, gas analyzer, and capnograph. Among these, the spirometer measures how much air is entering and exiting the lungs, which helps doctors determine if the volume of the lungs has been compromised. The pulse oximeter analyzes the oxygen saturation (SpO2), which is the percentage of oxygenated hemoglobin relative to the total hemoglobin (oxygenated and deoxygenated) in the blood. As long as the O2 stats are above 90% (though the desirable range is 95–100%), there is no need to worry.

