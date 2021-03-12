What are Reasons behind Growth of Medical Aesthetics Market?

The ability of the medical aesthetic treatments to provide enhanced physical appearance and thus, higher self-esteem and better psychological state is making these treatments highly sought-after across the world. Medical aesthetic treatments like botox play a major role in alleviating the problems of migraines and excessive sweating. In addition to this, the rising usage of dermal fillers for filling the facial wrinkles lines, mainly on account of the surging geriatric population, increasing prevalence of accidents, and soaring popularity of cosmetic treatments is another important factor pushing the demand for medical aesthetic treatment procedures.

The rapid technological advancements and innovations in laser technology are significantly boosting the popularity of cosmetic procedures across the world. Owing to these advancements, laser-based procedures can now provide many benefits such as reduced intensity of pain and faster recovery times. Advanced laser technologies such as transdermal focussed ultrasound, higher intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and monopolar RF are widely used in many aesthetic treatments, such as fat reduction and body contouring. The rising popularity of various cosmetic procedures, owing to the development of advanced laser technologies, will further propel the demand for medical aesthetic treatments across the world.

Globally, North America is witnessing the highest demand for medical aesthetic treatments. This is mainly attributed to the fact that North America is home to the major companies and organizations operating in the field of medical aesthetics across the world. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness tremendous growth in the demand for medical aesthetic treatments and products over the next few years, owing to the increasing need for cosmetic and beauty enhancing procedures in the countries like India, South Korea, and China. The medical aesthetics market will witness faster growth in APAC as compared to Europe in the coming years.

This study covers